Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $481,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 512.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.05. 18,684,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average is $122.56. The firm has a market cap of $331.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $133.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vetr raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In other Facebook news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 52,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $6,753,181.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,933,549.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 931,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $120,416,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

