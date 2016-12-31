PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI) Given $3.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PDL BioPharma an industry rank of 58 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PDLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the third quarter worth $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 43.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 106.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 23.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) opened at 2.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. PDL BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $350.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. PDL BioPharma had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 49.04%. The business earned $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. PDL BioPharma’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/pdl-biopharma-inc-pdli-given-3-50-consensus-target-price-by-analysts/1136787.html.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc, formerly Protein Design Labs, Inc, manages a portfolio of patents and royalty assets, consisting of its Queen et al. patents, license agreements with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and royalty and other assets acquired. The Company provides non-dilutive growth capital and financing solutions to late-stage public and private healthcare companies and offers immediate financial monetization of royalty streams to companies, academic institutions and inventors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDL BioPharma (PDLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.