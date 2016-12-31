Paypoint plc (PAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.48) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Paypoint plc’s previous dividend of $27.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) opened at 1006.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 990.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,001.81. Paypoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 700.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,176.51. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 685.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAY shares. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Paypoint plc from GBX 890 ($10.93) to GBX 1,030 ($12.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Paypoint plc from GBX 1,000 ($12.29) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.36) price target on shares of Paypoint plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 879 ($10.80) price target on shares of Paypoint plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paypoint plc from GBX 1,063 ($13.06) to GBX 1,162 ($14.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,090.50 ($13.40).

Paypoint plc Company Profile

PayPoint plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in providing clients with specialist consumer payment and other services and products, transaction processing and settlement. It offers payments for everyone from consumer and financial services companies to retailers, utilities, media, gaming and government clients.

