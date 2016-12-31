Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,332,734 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 16,091,927 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,826,763 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened at 60.88 on Friday. Paychex has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.87.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex will post $2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 149,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.
