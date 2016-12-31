Omeros Corporation (OMER) Receives $32.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Omeros Corporation in a report on Friday, October 21st. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omeros Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. WBB Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Omeros Corporation in a report on Monday, October 17th. Maxim Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Omeros Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Omeros Corporation in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 306,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,263,281.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,987,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 306,120 shares of Omeros Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $3,544,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,859,991.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros Corporation by 15.2% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,085,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 671,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Omeros Corporation by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,015,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Omeros Corporation by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,701,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,986,000 after buying an additional 226,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Omeros Corporation by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,016,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 104,092 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) opened at 9.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Omeros Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The stock’s market cap is $425.72 million.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 253.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omeros Corporation will post ($1.69) EPS for the current year.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. The Company’s marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement.

