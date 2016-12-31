Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) traded down 0.52% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,605 shares. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19. The firm’s market capitalization is $54.43 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/occidental-petroleum-corporation-oxy-shares-bought-by-btc-capital-management-inc/1137031.html.

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.11 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

In other Occidental Petroleum Corporation news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.89 per share, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $664,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,628,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,155,182.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.