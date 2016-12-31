Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Position Boosted by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 165.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,818,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 525,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,688,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 21.8% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 369,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) traded down 0.52% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. 2,641,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The stock’s market cap is $54.43 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.11 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $664,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,628,119 shares in the company, valued at $120,155,182.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $138,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,581,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,321,505.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

