Northern 2 VCT plc (NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on January 27th

Northern 2 VCT plc (LON:NTV) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern 2 VCT plc (LON:NTV) opened at 75.00 on Friday. Northern 2 VCT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 74.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 74.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.71.
Northern 2 VCT plc Company Profile
Northern 2 VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based Venture Capital Trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth. The Company invests primarily in unquoted United Kingdom manufacturing and service businesses.
