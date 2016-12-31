Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 72.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,517 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) traded down 0.69% during trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,575 shares. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $111.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Norfolk Souther Corporation from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Vertical Group raised Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Souther Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $48,668.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $730,644.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $94,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Souther Corporation

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

