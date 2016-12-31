Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Steris Plc (STE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris Plc were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steris Plc by 0.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,602,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,178,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Steris Plc by 4.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 863,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steris Plc by 457.1% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 273,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after buying an additional 224,003 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steris Plc by 17.8% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 210,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 31,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Steris Plc by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) traded down 0.22% during trading on Friday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 427,107 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.03. Steris Plc has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Steris Plc had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $646.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steris Plc will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Steris Plc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Steris Plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris Plc in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Steris Plc news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $308,265.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,473.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $147,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Steris Plc Company Profile

STERIS Corporation (STERIS) is a provider of infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company is focused on healthcare, pharmaceutical and research. The Company operates through three business segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences and STERIS Isomedix Services. The Healthcare segment provides surgical, sterile processing, infection prevention and gastrointestinal solutions.

