Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth about $110,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 82.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) traded down 1.66% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,054 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.67. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. AMERISAFE’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post $4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,715 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $94,102.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,101.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc (AMERISAFE) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides workers’ compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, manufacturing, agriculture, and oil and gas. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

