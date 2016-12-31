Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Columbus McKinnon Corporation worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 82,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation by 52.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation by 91.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) traded up 0.82% during trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 102,489 shares. The company has a market cap of $547.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. Columbus McKinnon Corporation had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Columbus McKinnon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

