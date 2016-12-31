Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC held its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Rollins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth $1,693,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rollins by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 469,951 shares. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business earned $424 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their target price on Rollins from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which provides pest and termite control services. The Company operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America and Australia with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, and Mexico.

