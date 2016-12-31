Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals Company were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company by 68.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals Company during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals Company during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company by 10.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) traded down 1.45% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,619 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.39. Commercial Metals Company has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $24.64.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. Commercial Metals Company had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post $1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMC. TheStreet raised Commercial Metals Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. raised Commercial Metals Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America Corporation raised Commercial Metals Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Group raised Commercial Metals Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

In other Commercial Metals Company news, VP Adam B. Batchelor sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $109,427.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,125.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Massaro sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $49,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

