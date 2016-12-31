Nice Systems Ltd. (NICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nice Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nice Systems in a report on Monday, September 26th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nice Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nice Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nice Systems in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Nice Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) opened at 68.76 on Monday. Nice Systems has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $69.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00.

Nice Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.07 million. Nice Systems had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nice Systems will post $3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Nice Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nice Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,663,000 after buying an additional 215,720 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nice Systems by 120.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Nice Systems by 108.6% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 261,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 135,949 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Nice Systems by 848.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nice Systems by 39.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 52,797 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nice Systems

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

