New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 96,558 Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,558 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Kohl’s Corporation worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 66.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 112.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Kohl’s Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) opened at 49.38 on Friday. Kohl’s Corporation has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Kohl’s Corporation had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company earned $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Kohl’s Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kohl’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 61.16%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a “mixed” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.15.

In other news, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 71,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,969,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 27,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $1,434,776.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kohl’s Corporation

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

