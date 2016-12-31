New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Nordson Corporation (NDSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Nordson Corporation worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,848,000 after buying an additional 72,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,969,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,211,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,085,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation by 1,955.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 853,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 812,338 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation by 2,788.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after buying an additional 543,839 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at 112.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.29. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company earned $509 million during the quarter. Nordson Corporation had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post $4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Nordson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordson Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nordson Corporation from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $374,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

