Neuralstem, Inc. (CUR) CEO Richard J. Daly Purchases 32,259 Shares

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) CEO Richard J. Daly purchased 32,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) opened at 0.2734 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The stock’s market cap is $31.38 million. Neuralstem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Neuralstem had a negative net margin of 170,366.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,420.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neuralstem, Inc. will post ($0.19) EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of Neuralstem in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Aegis assumed coverage on Neuralstem in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Brean Capital assumed coverage on Neuralstem in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuralstem during the second quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuralstem by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 606,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Neuralstem during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc (Neuralstem) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in research, development and commercialization of central nervous system therapies based on its human neuronal stem cells and its stem-cell derived small molecule compounds. The Company has approximately three assets: its NSI-189 small molecule program, its NSI-566 stem cell therapy program and its chemical entity screening platform.

