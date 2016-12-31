Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in NetApp by 109.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 14.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded down 1.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.27. 2,088,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 69.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other NetApp news, Director Gerald Held sold 20,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,690.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

