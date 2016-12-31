Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cree by 68.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 1.8% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Cree by 12.1% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LLC raised its stake in Cree by 17.6% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) traded down 2.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 934,041 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The LED producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cree had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,896.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Mcdevitt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

