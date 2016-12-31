Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 263 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) traded up 1.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. 424,804 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered, self-managed equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of income-producing real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company’s three segments include office, retail and multifamily.

