Nationwide Fund Advisors Buys 1,775 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 15,373.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 73.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) traded up 1.64% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 851,717 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.82. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.54.

In other news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 140,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $4,982,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 117,288 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $4,327,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in California and Hawaii. The Company operates in two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate, and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate.

