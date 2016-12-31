National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Shares Sold by DIAM Co. Ltd.

DIAM Co. Ltd. cut its position in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments Corporation were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments Corporation by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in National Instruments Corporation by 9.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Instruments Corporation by 113.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 38,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in National Instruments Corporation by 113.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in National Instruments Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) traded down 0.48% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 446,685 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.91. National Instruments Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company earned $306.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.91 million. National Instruments Corporation had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.95%. National Instruments Corporation’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Instruments Corporation will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. National Instruments Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 17,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $485,221.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $48,005.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at $397,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments Corporation

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers graphical system design approach to engineering, which provides an integrated software and hardware platform for measurement and control systems. Its products include reusable hardware and software modules.

