Murray International Trust plc (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) opened at 1188.00 on Friday. Murray International Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,179.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,191.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.88.

In related news, insider David Hardie purchased 98 shares of Murray International Trust plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,141 ($14.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,118.18 ($1,373.69).

About Murray International Trust plc

Murray International Trust PLC is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve a total return greater than its benchmark by investing predominantly in equities worldwide. Its assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of international equities and fixed income securities spread across a range of industries and economies.

