Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded down 0.65% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.78. 2,008,839 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion and a PE ratio of 30.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $103.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business earned $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,616 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $262,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 11,376 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

