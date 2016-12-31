Mizuho Securities USA Inc. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Mizuho Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded down 0.72% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. 9,220,862 shares of the company traded hands. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 100.57% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. RBC Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

In other news, insider John C. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,231,096 shares in the company, valued at $250,829,982.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $7,860,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

