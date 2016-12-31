Mizuho Securities USA Inc. Invests $104,664,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Mizuho Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $104,664,000. Amazon.com makes up about 8.7% of Mizuho Securities USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 92.1% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $109,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 157.1% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 749.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $761.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $768.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.79 and a beta of 1.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.00 and a 52-week high of $847.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush set a $900.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.02.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total transaction of $3,751,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

