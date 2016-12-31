Mizuho Securities USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,700 Altria Group (MO)

Mizuho Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banced Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 566,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 659,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) traded down 0.34% during trading on Friday, hitting $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369,193 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 202.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 91.73%.

WARNING: This report was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/mizuho-securities-usa-inc-acquires-shares-of-78700-altria-group-mo/1136976.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,050,966.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,891,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.