Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Position Maintained by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the software giant’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,931 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 4,778 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded down 1.21% on Friday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,579,908 shares. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company earned $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Microsoft Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft Corporation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr upgraded Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.27 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Microsoft Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,354,879.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $121,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

