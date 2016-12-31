Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Position Increased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 4,778 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded down 1.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,579,908 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.13. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. RBC Capital Markets set a $65.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $726,120.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 253,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,327,546.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $198,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

