Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Microsemi Corporation worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 612,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 38,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) traded down 2.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,082 shares. The company’s market cap is $6.19 billion. Microsemi Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.07 million. Microsemi Corporation had a positive return on equity of 17.86% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsemi Corporation will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Microsemi Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsemi Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 price target on Microsemi Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsemi Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In related news, SVP David Goren sold 14,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $611,719.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,650.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James J. Peterson sold 134,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $7,270,956.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 396,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,493,801.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsemi Corporation

Microsemi Corporation (Microsemi) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. Microsemi’s products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), system on chip solutions (SoCs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs); power management products; timing and synchronization devices and precise time solutions; voice processing devices; radio frequency (RF) solutions; discrete components; security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products; Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) ICs and midspans.

