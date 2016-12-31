Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Stake Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,131 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 901,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,995,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 372,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 118,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Microchip Technology by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after buying an additional 139,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded down 0.94% on Friday, reaching $64.15. 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $873.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.96 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post $3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 720.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $187,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 49,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,183,683.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

