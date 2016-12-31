Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.
MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $27.00 price objective on Mercury Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) opened at 30.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.47.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Mercury Systems news, Director Vincent Vitto sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $194,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,143.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $262,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,849 shares in the company, valued at $20,321,954.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 349.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,344,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after buying an additional 1,045,413 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 333.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 667,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 513,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after buying an additional 479,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,608,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,856,000 after buying an additional 473,048 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $11,170,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.
