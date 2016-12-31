Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $27.00 price objective on Mercury Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) opened at 30.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Vincent Vitto sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $194,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,143.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $262,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,849 shares in the company, valued at $20,321,954.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 349.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,344,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after buying an additional 1,045,413 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 333.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 667,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 513,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after buying an additional 479,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,608,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,856,000 after buying an additional 473,048 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $11,170,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/mercury-systems-inc-mrcy-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts/1136846.html.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.