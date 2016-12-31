Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1,822,000 Position in Clorox Company (The) (CLX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Clorox Company (The) were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in Clorox Company (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Clorox Company (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,716,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Clorox Company (The) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Clorox Company (The) by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Clorox Company (The) by 14.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) traded down 1.10% on Friday, hitting $120.02. 710,687 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $125.42. Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $111.24 and a 52-week high of $140.47.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Clorox Company (The) had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 250.82%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Company will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. Clorox Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 64.26%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1,822,000 Position in Clorox Company (The) (CLX)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/mechanics-bank-trust-department-has-1822000-position-in-clorox-company-the-clx/1136717.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clorox Company (The) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

In other Clorox Company (The) news, Director A D. David Mackay purchased 5,000 shares of Clorox Company (The) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.90 per share, for a total transaction of $574,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox Company (The)

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.