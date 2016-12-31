Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 26.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 68.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) traded down 1.03% on Friday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,023 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.16. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $68.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.06% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm earned $152.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company has three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

