Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (NYSE:MIC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure Company from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure Company from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie sold 2,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $233,847,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,356,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,003,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 178,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company by 24.0% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company by 63.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 427,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company by 39.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 180,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after buying an additional 50,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (NYSE:MIC) opened at 81.70 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Company has a 1-year low of $51.83 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78.

About Macquarie Infrastructure Company

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns, operates and invests in a diversified group of infrastructure businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, a gas processing and distribution business, Hawaii Gas, and entities comprising a Contracted Power and Energy segment.

