Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,161,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,042,084,000 after buying an additional 1,280,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,350,000 after buying an additional 275,743 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,265,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,531,000 after buying an additional 321,288 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,873,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,507,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,205,000 after buying an additional 254,254 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.12. 3,877,713 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $183,386.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $1,288,946.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

