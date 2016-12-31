Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 583,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,673,000 after buying an additional 46,613 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 377.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 423,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,771,000 after buying an additional 334,776 shares during the period. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 30,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 390,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after buying an additional 51,460 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 438,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) traded down 0.62% during trading on Friday, reaching $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,637 shares. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $107.51 and a 52-week high of $164.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average of $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system-lowers-position-in-unitedhealth-group-incorporated-unh/1136947.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Vetr raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.61.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $822,003.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,052 shares in the company, valued at $9,040,828.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total value of $2,071,145.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.