Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Invests $1,811,000 in Norbord Inc. (OSB)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 70,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Norbord comprises 1.6% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 11.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,010 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. Norbord Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.0753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. RBC Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Norbord in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. CIBC restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Norbord in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

