Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Position Held by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 15.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter valued at $169,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,502 shares. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average is $123.72. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $138.87.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 648.51%. The business earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $118.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,353,959.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,513.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.59 per share, for a total transaction of $227,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,418.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

