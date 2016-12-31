Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) Given $9.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $9.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Key Tronic Corporation an industry rank of 175 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTCC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of Key Tronic Corporation in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Key Tronic Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in Key Tronic Corporation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Key Tronic Corporation by 23.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Key Tronic Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Key Tronic Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) opened at 7.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Key Tronic Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $84.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Key Tronic Corporation Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, is engaged in contract manufacturing for a range of products. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of a range of products. The Company provides engineering services, procurement and distribution, materials management, manufacturing and assembly services, in-house testing, and customer service.

