Kenneth V. Huseman Sells 10,000 Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Stock

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Director Kenneth V. Huseman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $338,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) opened at 35.35 on Friday. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. The company’s market cap is $2.51 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAS shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded Basic Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,335,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

