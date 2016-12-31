KBC Group NV continued to hold its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. GLG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $307,000.

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) traded down 1.38% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 880,085 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $6.59 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “KBC Group NV Has $112,000 Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (Z)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/kbc-group-nv-has-112000-stake-in-zillow-group-inc-z/1137246.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 22,400 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $765,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.