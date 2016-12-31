Kalmar Investments Inc. DE Invests $593,000 in Five9, Inc. (FIVN)

Kalmar Investments Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE owned about 0.07% of Five9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 211.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,048,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after buying an additional 1,390,071 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 300.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,576,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after buying an additional 1,182,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after buying an additional 261,298 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth $14,496,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 246.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 699,539 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) traded down 0.21% on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 575,539 shares. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $751.62 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kalmar Investments Inc. DE Invests $593,000 in Five9, Inc. (FIVN)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/kalmar-investments-inc-de-invests-593000-in-five9-inc-fivn/1137125.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five9 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $339,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,475,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $125,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9 Inc (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. It facilitates over three billion interactions between its 2,000 clients and clients’ customers per year.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.