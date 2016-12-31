JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 221,700 Shares of Quidel Corporation (QDEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.87% of Quidel Corporation worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quidel Corporation by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Quidel Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Quidel Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Quidel Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Quidel Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) opened at 21.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. Quidel Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company’s market capitalization is $699.21 million.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Quidel Corporation had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm earned $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Corporation will post ($0.16) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Quidel Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Quidel Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Quidel Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

In other Quidel Corporation news, SVP John Tamerius sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $208,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $548,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. The Company’s diagnostic testing solutions primarily include applications in infectious diseases, women’s health and gastrointestinal diseases. It sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics and wellness screening centers.

