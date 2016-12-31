Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Held by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY continued to hold its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 87,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $15,211,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. 5,506,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $126.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Jefferies Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

In related news, Director Charles Prince purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,197.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

