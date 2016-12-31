John P. Albright Sells 2,500 Shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) Stock

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) CEO John P. Albright sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $133,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John P. Albright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, John P. Albright sold 2,500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, John P. Albright sold 2,500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, John P. Albright sold 2,500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $123,575.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, John P. Albright sold 2,500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, John P. Albright sold 2,500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $124,950.00.

Shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) opened at 53.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEMKT:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages over 40 commercial real estate properties in approximately 10 states in the United States. The Company’s segments include Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, Golf Operations, and Agriculture and Other.

