John M. Lawrie Sells 4,000 Shares of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Stock

Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE:CSC) Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $240,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 386,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,272,458.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE:CSC) opened at 59.42 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.37 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. Computer Sciences Corporation has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $63.34.

Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE:CSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Computer Sciences Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Computer Sciences Corporation will post $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Computer Sciences Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “John M. Lawrie Sells 4,000 Shares of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Stock” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/john-m-lawrie-sells-4000-shares-of-computer-sciences-corporation-csc-stock/1136825.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Computer Sciences Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Computer Sciences Corporation by 31.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Computer Sciences Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Computer Sciences Corporation during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Computer Sciences Corporation during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 target price on Computer Sciences Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Computer Sciences Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Sciences Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. raised Computer Sciences Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Sciences Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Sciences Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Computer Sciences Corporation

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) is a global provider of information technology (IT) and professional services and solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides various technology solutions, including consulting, applications services and software.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Sciences Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Sciences Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.