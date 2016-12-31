James C. Edenfield Sells 2,396 Shares of American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) insider James C. Edenfield sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $24,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James C. Edenfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, James C. Edenfield sold 6,487 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $68,891.94.

On Thursday, December 22nd, James C. Edenfield sold 2,052 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,853.80.

On Friday, December 23rd, James C. Edenfield sold 2,544 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $27,297.12.

On Wednesday, December 21st, James C. Edenfield sold 1,410 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $15,284.40.

On Tuesday, December 27th, James C. Edenfield sold 12,493 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $133,300.31.

On Tuesday, December 20th, James C. Edenfield sold 14,934 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $162,183.24.

On Monday, December 19th, James C. Edenfield sold 23,700 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $256,671.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, James C. Edenfield sold 15,966 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $172,113.48.

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) opened at 10.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $302.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.69. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of American Software in a research report on Sunday, December 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of American Software by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in American Software by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Software by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

