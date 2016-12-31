J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Group reduced their price target on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/j-m-smucker-company-the-sjm-receives-138-38-average-pt-from-analysts/1136757.html.

Shares of J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) opened at 128.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.01. J.M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $157.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.52.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.12. J.M. Smucker Company (The) had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. J.M. Smucker Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.M. Smucker Company will post $7.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. J.M. Smucker Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,223,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,593,000 after buying an additional 366,506 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 104.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,319,000 after buying an additional 1,806,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,184,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,402,000 after buying an additional 29,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,113,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,529,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,593,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,935,000 after buying an additional 258,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About J.M. Smucker Company (The)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for J.M. Smucker Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.M. Smucker Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.